SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local firefighters are hosting a Fire Prevention Open House on Saturday, October 14. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs Fire Department Station 1 at 60 Lake Avenue.

During the open house, attendees can learn important fire safety techniques. There will be demonstrations, including vehicle extrication and the many uses of ladder trucks. There will be a bounce house for children. Food and snacks will be provided.

Any questions can be directed to Firefighter Jonah Sadowski at jsadowski@ssfdny.org. The event is made available by the Saratoga Springs Professional Firefighters I.A.F.F. Local 343 and the Saratoga Springs Fire Department.