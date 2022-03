CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Moe’s Southwest Grill in Clifton Park on Monday, March 14. Officials said it was a working grease fire.

Deputy CJ Brownell from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reportedly put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. Crews then checked to make sure the fire was out.

Check out the photos below: