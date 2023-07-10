MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville firefighters and police responded to Haney’s Automotive on S. Central Avenue for a reported structure fire around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the building was unoccupied at the time.

Police say crews found heavy fire in and around the structure on arrival. It is believed the fire started due to a lightning strike.

Responding crews dealt with downed live wires and propane tanks engulfed in flames. Other mutual aid fire companies were called to assist, including the Saratoga County Fire Investigations team.