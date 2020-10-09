Fire Prevention Week providing safety tips moving into colder months

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Fire Prevention Week” is an opportunity for fire departments to go into community spaces and schools to hold open houses with live demonstrations. Due to the pandemic, they had to get creative and do more virtual work to get the message across.

“Our goal as firefighters really is to not come to your house,” Secretary for the Firemen’s Association of the State New York, John D’Alessandro said. “If we are truly doing our jobs as firefighters and educating the public, the end result is we want to have less calls, not more calls.”

The theme this year is ‘Cooking in Kitchen’ safety, as they say it’s one of the more common places where accidents occur.

“Never leave food on the stove and unattended, turn the handle inward, don’t pick up parts with dish towels, they catch fire too easily and never leave the children unattended,” D’Alessandro said. “In an instant, they could knock the pot over, spatter grease and catch the kitchen on fire.”

At the same time, we’re getting into the colder months, and storms can disrupt households. If you lose power, like what many saw recently in the Capital Region, D’Alessandro says candles can be a big issue.

“People are lighting candles, they forget about them, they go to bed, they burn down,” D’Alessandro said. “Especially if they are not contained in a glass jar and they are just a bare candle.”

If you have a generator, never run it in an enclosed space, house, or garage.

“The CO admissions from the combustion in the generator can easily seep to the house and CO’s are one of those things that, once it starts to affect you, you don’t even realize it until unfortunately, sometimes it’s too late,” The FASNY Secretary said. “If you are running your generator and using lead cords, don’t overload the lead cords.”

While it might not seem harmless, if you’re enjoying the cooler weather at a bonfire with friends or family, he says it doesn’t take much for embers to fly—if they catch on a dry leaf or grass, there’s potential for danger.

“Keep them at a manageable size, put them in a ring and make sure you have either water or a fire extinguisher,” D’Alessandro said. “Most importantly, when you’re done enjoying the evening in the fire – before you go, absolutely make sure that the fire is put out.”

