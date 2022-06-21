After being on pause due to the COVID-19, the Pitney Meadows Community Farm’s Fire Feast is returning on July 19. (Photo: Heather Oligny)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being on pause due to COVID-19, the Pitney Meadows Community Farm’s Fire Feast is set to return on July 19. The event has a line-up of local farm-to-table chefs cooking over open-fire pits, while sourcing ingredients from local producers and the Pitney Meadows’ Farm fields.

During the event, local chefs will cook a locally sourced and carefully curated meal over the farm’s open fire pits. Attendees can also explore the gardens while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and taking in the sites of the farm.

Guest chefs include Kevin London of Farmhouse Food and local chefs Michele Hunter, Laurel Barkan, Michael Blake, and Dan Spitz. Cocktails will be crafted by Hamlet and Ghost, while beer will be provided by local favorite Druthers Brewing Company.

Other alcoholic beverages will be provided by Halyard Brewing Company and Old Tavern Farm Winery. Other events include live music from Soul Session featuring Garland Nelson, a silent auction, hayrides, and a s’mores bonfire to end the evening.

Founded as a non-profit in 2016 after being purchased to be protected as conserved agricultural lands, Pitney Meadows is a 166-acre working community farm. The organization is funded by grants and by the donations of many community members.

The Farm offers an array of educational and recreational opportunities. It includes a 15-acre mixed vegetable, herb, and flower farm with two greenhouses, a community garden, and a children’s greenhouse that includes an Exploration Garden.