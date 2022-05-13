GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday night, around midnight, the Greenfield Fire District was alerted of a structure fire in Greenfield Center. The first fire chiefs responding reported heavy smoke in the vicinity, and confirmed a working fire.

Photos courtesy Greenfield Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they immediately started extinguishing the blaze and searched the residence for anyone who might still be trapped inside. After two thorough searches, they were able to report that everyone had gotten out of the house safely.

All units were back in service around 4:30 a.m. Mutual aid was provided at the scene of the fire by Corinth Fire Department, Rock City Falls, Wilton Fire Department, and Ballston Spa Fire Department.