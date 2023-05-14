SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A structure fire at a former McDonald’s building, located at 22 Main Street in South Glens Falls, is currently under investigation. The fire took place at 4:34 Sunday morning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says the fire spread from the building to another building that hosts a laundromat and chocolate store. Deputies say there were no injuries and the buildings were not occupied at the time.

The origin of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.