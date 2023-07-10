SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ed Mitzen founded the marketing company Fingerpaint in 2008. The company moved into the building at 395 Broadway in Saratoga Springs 10 years ago, with Mitzen buying the building after 5 years.

Now, Mitzen has sold the building, a prominent fixture on Broadway, for $11 million. And the company is already fully moved out.

Mitzen said most of his staff has transitioned to remote work, meaning that they did not need that big building. The building went from being fully occupied to only 10 to 15 people working there.

“We loved it. It’s a beautiful building downtown,” said Mitzen. “If COVID had not happened, we would still be there. Times have changed.”

The building, which used to be a Borders bookstore, was sold to Robert Moser of Prime Group Holdings, which is a private owner of several self-storage facilities. The company did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment as to what its plans are for the building.

Mitzen also owns Business for Good, a non-profit organization that helps people open businesses. The $11 million from the Fingerpaint building sale will be invested in Business for Good, he said.

Fingerpaint, which originally had 40 employees, now has 800 employees globally, said Mitzen. He now has another, smaller space for his staff who want to come into the office at 18 Division Street in Saratoga Springs.