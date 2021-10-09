Finding forever homes: Saratoga County Animal Shelter holds “Dog Gone Adoption Day”

Saratoga County Animal Shelter held its “Dog Gone Adoption Day” in an effort to find homes for 21 dogs.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Animal Shelter hosted its “Dog Gone Adoption Day” Saturday, promoting rescues in an effort to find forever homes for their 21 canines.

“I’m ecstatic,” said Mary Pecunia, who adopted a 12-year-old husky at the event after having an immediate connection, “Instant. I knew he was mine.”

The adoption giving the senior pup a new lease on life, “I lost my dog, my Alaskan Malamute, a year ago. I decided that I could give another hospice dog a good home,” she explained.

The event was an important adoption push for the shelter, as like others across the country, they’ve noticed an increased dog population as people have continued to return to work. Giving those pets, and others, a second chance.

“There’s nothing that can replace a living family that’s with them 24/7. We give great care here at the shelter, but it’s nothing like having a family,” said Penny Heritage, the director of Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

“Dog Gone Adoption Day” also gave the shelter an opportunity to build off some of the successes they had by bringing their dogs and cats to the public at Curtis Lumber’s PetAPalooza last weekend.

“We had a great event there too. Adopted some at that event, cats as well,” Heritage explained.

To promote rescues, the shelter waived the typical $55 adoption fee, with new owners only having to pay for rabies vaccine, health check and dog license.

With crowds of people coming throughout the day to take a look at some of the canines, the event provided plenty of tail-wagging fun.

“When you see a dog going to a home, you know they’re maybe going to sleep on a couch tonight, and be loved by their family. There’s nothing like that feeling,” said Heritage.