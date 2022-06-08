CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each year, Northwestern Mutual recognizes the leadership of its financial advisors who are making a difference in their own communities through exemplary volunteer work. As part of these efforts, the company, through its Foundation, is awarding $310,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide through its 2022 Community Service Awards.

This year’s program recognizes 17 of the company’s financial advisors for their commitment to positively impacting their communities through dedicated volunteer service. Each winner has been awarded a grant to benefit a local nonprofit he or she is involved with.

Clifton Park resident Ryan Hungershafer, a partner and private wealth advisor at Northwestern Mutual- Spring Street Financial, has been named a 2022 Community Service Award Winner. He will receive a $15,000 grant for Folds of Honor New York.

“Making a positive impact in the community is what our advisors do every day while they serve their clients. Their passion for giving back is demonstrated by their dedication to incredible causes that are making a real difference in their own backyards,” said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “At Northwestern Mutual, we’re proud to have a network of advisors who are committed to bettering the lives of those around them.”

Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the families of America’s fallen and disabled service members. The scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for K-12 students, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

Hungershafer serves as vice president on the board of directors of the New York Chapter of Folds of Honor and supports the organization by offering his financial expertise while also recruiting friends, family, and colleagues to get involved. “One of my childhood friends passed away after his time in the service, and through working with Folds of Honor we were able to grant his two sons scholarships,” said Hungershafer. “The mission of Folds of Honor speaks for itself and is our opportunity to say thank you and honor the legacy of our service men and women.”

Northwestern Mutual has donated more than $6.6 million to nonprofits nationwide through the Community Service Awards program since the program’s inception in 1995. The 2022 winners will present their grants to their nonprofits throughout the country this spring.