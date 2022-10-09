SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Showcase of Homes hosted “Women in the Trades” on Saturday. This event was for ninth and 10th grade female students from local school districts, who built six 4’ x 8’ lean-to sheds of the same design. The event was intended to inspire young women to pursue careers in skilled trades and construction.

The following school districts and construction companies took part: