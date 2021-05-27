Federal rent relief now available for Saratoga County residents

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Department of the Treasury established the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to assist struggling families who have been financially impacted by COVID. The New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance (OTDA) received $2.4 billion in aid, and $6.8 million was allocated for Saratoga County tenants. The rental subsidy is paid directly to landlords for eligible applicants.

Shelters of Saratoga, in conjunction with Saratoga County Department of Social Services, is offering outreach and application assistance for the program for Saratoga County tenants who are behind on rent due to COVID-19. The program may cover up to 12 months of past-due rent, three months of future rent, and utility assistance.

To qualify for assistance, households must meet the criteria as established by OTDA. Beginning March 13, 2020, an eligible household member’s income must not exceed 80% of Saratoga County area median income, at least one household member experienced a job loss or reduced income due to COVID-19, and overdue rent is owed at the applicant’s primary residence.

Tenants can apply directly to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program portal when it opens on June 1. Assistance with the application process is also available by contacting Shelters of Saratoga online or by calling (518) 602-3004.