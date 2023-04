BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man has died after a crash in Ballston. Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police said a pedestrian was hit and killed near 230 Church Ave.

Police believe a 2017 Honda Civic headed north on Church Avenue hit the pedestrian, who was already lying the in road. He was later identified as George Murray, 40, of Saratoga Springs.

The crash is still under investigation.