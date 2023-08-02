SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Famous voice actor Roger Craig Smith will be attending the Saratoga Comic Con on Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19. The Saratoga Comic Con will take place at the Saratoga Springs City Center, with tickets available online.

Smith has starred as the voice of Batman in the WB game Arkham Origins, the series Batman: Batman Ninja, Superman: Red Son, Deidara in “Naruto,” Chris Redfield in “Resident Evil” (5, 6, Darkside Chronicles, Revelations), and more. Smith also voice acted on the Emmy award-winning Cartoon Network series “Regular Show.”