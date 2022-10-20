MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the State Department of Transportation (DOT) continues work on its $13.5 million project to replace the Route 9 bridge over I-87 in Moreau, drivers should expect some ramp closures this weekend. DOT officials said drivers will not be able to take Exit 17 from the northbound side of the highway, from 7 p.m. Friday, October 21, until 6 a.m. on Monday, October 24. The on ramp from northbound US. Route 9 to the northbound Northway will also be closed for the weekend.

A detour will be posted during the closure for northbound Northway travelers to use Exit 18, where they can loop back south to reach Exit 17. Route 9 travelers who want to head north on the Northway will be detoured south to Exit 16, where they can loop north to reach the northbound Northway.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Drivers should move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.