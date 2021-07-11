Excitement in the air as track season begins in a matter of days

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the final weekend before the beginning of track season, many around Saratoga are getting prepared and excited about the prospect of a busy season.

“We go to the track a lot, we love the horses, so it’s just going to be a great year,” said Michael Ginley.

Ginley has rented the parking lot next to King’s Tavern during track season for several years, and was getting it prepared throughout the morning on Sunday.

“We’re very excited, we think it’s going to be a big year with everyone wanting to get out again, so we’re very excited, we think it’s going to be huge,” he said.

In downtown Saratoga Springs, where banners are scattered through the city, a buzz is already in the air.

“I’m just noticing so much excitement. The restaurants are booming, it’s just a really exciting time, everything back again after the whole coronavirus,” said Karl Cragnolin, manager at Union Hall Supply Co..

Local businesses hoping track season continues to bring a boost to an already busy summer.

“We’re ready, we’re rocking and rolling. We did lose some small brands unfortunately, but in general, as people, I’m just so glad that we’re all back at it,” Cragnolin said.

Track season officially starts Thursday July 15th, where vaccinated fans can get free admission on opening day.

With New York State dropping COVID-19 restrictions, the track will also be able to operate this summer at full capacity.