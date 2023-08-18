WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has received a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from the National Park Service. The $750,000 grant will support economic development in the Mohawk Valley through the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor helps cultivate vibrant communities connected by more than 500 miles of waterway, preserving New York’s canal history and promoting tourism to the area. Additionally, the National Heritage Corridor intends to develop a subgrant program to support investments into historic properties located in small communities adjacent to the state’s canal system.

“I am so proud to deliver funding to the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor after my advocacy and support for the project that will preserve these nationally significant historical, cultural, educational, scenic, and natural resources along the New York State Canal System,” stated Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. “This $750,000 grant will help promote economic development, preserve historic properties along the Canalway including counties impacted in my district like Montgomery and Herkimer counties, and strengthen our rural communities in the Mohawk Valley.”

Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, stated “We are thrilled to be among 13 recipients nationwide to receive this significant funding. These resources will enable us to jump start projects that strengthen local economies and contribute to the greater Mohawk Valley region.”