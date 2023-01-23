SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With more than 10 dates selling clean during the first day of public on-sales, Eric Church has responded to overwhelming demand by adding eight shows to his highly anticipated “The Outsiders Revival Tour” spanning the U.S. and Canada this summer. One of those new dates will be at a familiar venue for Capital Region concertgoers.

The man praised by POLLSTAR for “having already long established himself as one of the most successful touring country artists” will be making a stop at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 24. Joining “The Chief” will be Lainey Wilson and The Red Clay Strays. Tickets for the show will be available this Friday, January 27, through TicketMaster.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church shared when initially announcing the tour. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

Country music is a staple of summer at SPAC. Also returning for 2023 is the Zac Brown Band, on August 13.