SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Erasing Face and Spaces: The Legacy of Urban Renewal in Saratoga Springs” will be held on Saturday, January 14, as part of Martin Luther King, Jr. Saratoga Celebration Weekend. This event is free and there is no registration necessary.

The event, taking place at 3 p.m. and lasting until 5 p.m., at the Saratoga Springs Public Library, will be a social practice, public history, and art project (by C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Art Studios) that will focus on those displaced during urban renewal projects in the city of Saratoga Springs and their experiences. A multi-media exhibition will be unveiled, with a presentation and panel discussion with historians, artists, and community members David Hochfelder, Meghan Willis, Maelcolm Thayer, Marcus Kwame Anderson, Jen Wojtowicz, Dio Kauffman, and Joy King.