CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, February 26, the Clifton Park Elks will be hosting their annual Chili Cook-off and Cornhole Tournament. The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at 695 MacElroy Rd. in Ballston Lake.

There is no cost to enter a chili dish into the contest. Prizes will be awarded for the top three voted recipes.

The cost to participate in the Chili Tasting is $5. Visitors can also select the Bar Package for $8, which includes draft beer, wine, and soda.

The Cornhole Tournament is $5 per person and teams are formed via a blind drawing. If you have questions or want more information, contact Mary Beth & Roy Dinn at mbdunn@nycap.rr.com.