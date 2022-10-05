SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ensemble Connect, a two-year fellowship program for young professional classical musicians in the US, is holding a five-day residency at Skidmore College later in October. The fellows of Ensemble Connect will engage with Skidmore students and the surrounding community by offering master classes, lessons, and class demonstrations.

From October 18 through 21, Ensemble connect continues its biannual residency at Skidmore College. The residency culminates on Friday, October 21 when the fellows present a classical performance at Skidmore’s Arthur Zankel Music Center. The performance will also feature student musicians from Skidmore College. The event is open to the public, $15 for the general public, $8 for non-Skidmore students and seniors, and $5 for Skidmore students, faculty, and staff.

Ensemble Connect will return to Skidmore College for its second residency from February 14 through 18. To purchase tickets and learn more about Ensemble connect visit the Skidmore Arthur Zankel Music Center website.