HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 14th annual Halfmoon Harvest Festival is set to return on September 24 from noon to 7 p.m. The festival will take place in Halfmoon Town Park.

This free family-fun festival features food, vendors, kids’ activities, and live music from Jukebox Rebellion from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be a barbecue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Rolling Smoke in Millers Backyard.

Activities