BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Ballston Spa is holding its annual Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 20. Front Street will be filled with more than 10 bouncy houses, carnival games, crafts, and food.

Quiet hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon for those with sensory sensitivities and the main event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A free concert by The Refrigerators at Iron Spring Park will be at 6 p.m.

A prize booth will have school supplies available for students for the upcoming school year. Mayor Frank Rossi, Trustee Bernadette VanDeinse-Perez, and Planning Board Chair Rory O’Connor also volunteered to be in a dunk-tank booth.

“Ballston Spa so cherishes its children and families. Family Fun Day celebrates just that by providing a free opportunity to enjoy the day,” said Mayor Rossi. “Family vacations and days at the fair and amusement park are becoming more cost prohibitive; this is why an event like Family Fun Day is important to communities like ours. We hope to see everyone there.”

Food options between $1 and $3 will be available from some local restaurants. Free parking will be available at the Saratoga County Parking Lot on West High Street or on the surrounding streets.