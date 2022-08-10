BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Ballston Spa is bringing back Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A free concert by The Refrigerators will follow the event at 6 p.m.

Officials said Front Street will be closed off and filled with 10 bouncy houses. The day also includes fair games, prizes, music, entertainment, crafters, vendors, and affordable food provided by community non-profit groups.

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking will be available at the County Parking Lot on West High Street or on the surrounding streets.