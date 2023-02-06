Hikers will make their way up to Champlain Canal Lock 5 and continue around the trails of Hudson Crossing Park.

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those in search of a scenic winter hike, head to Schuylerville for a free, guided winter hike on Sunday, February 26, from 12 to 2 p.m! Presented by Adirondack Ultra Cycling, the NYS Canal Corporation, and the NYS Power Authority, the 4-mile hike will explore the trails of Hudson Crossing Park, with an additional optional 2-mile hike to the Schuyler House afterward.

The hike will begin and end at the Adirondack Ultra Cycling Bike Shop located at 160 Broad Street. For parking, parking is recommended on the streets in front of and on the side of the shop as long as you do not block anyone’s driveway or in another business’ parking lot.

Pets are not allowed during the hike. To register, click here.