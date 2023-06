There will be free popcorn, water, and gifts for children while supplies last.

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, June 9, the Halfmoon Celebrations Association, Inc., is hosting a free drive-in movie night at the Halfmoon Town Park. There will be free water, popcorn, and a gift for kids while supplies last.

Visitors are recommended to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The movie features small yellow creatures and a young aspiring supervillain and will begin at 8:45 p.m.