WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stop by Camp Saratoga on October 21 for a day of autumn festivities and a campfire concert! The Red Spruce band will perform two sets of bluegrass music at 1:30 and 2:45 p.m.

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Activities begin at 1 p.m. with a scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting, s’mores, book giveaways, spooky skulls and furs games, and more!

Food truck vendor Rollin’ in Gravy will be on-site with refreshments for sale. The Saratoga Children’s Literacy League is hosting a book giveaway focusing on science-themed books.

Pumpkins were donated by Hewitt’s. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or a blanket. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at the Camp Saratoga Dining Hall. For more information, contact the Wilton Wildlife Office at (518) 450-0321 or info@wiltonpreserve.org.