SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brides and grooms-to-be have an opportunity on Sunday, October 23, to check out a new Saratoga wedding event, dubbed “A Bridle Affair,” at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. The show features free admission and includes more than 30 wedding professionals featuring products and services ranging from music, lodging, and photography to formalwear, catering, and cakes. Vendors will intertwine their booths with exhibits documenting the history of thoroughbred racing in America, at the museum.

“The Museum is very excited to host A Bridle Affair Wedding Event again this year! We’ve made exciting

changes to our Hall of Fame Gallery as an event space and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to

showcase our unique venue,” said Jennifer Rickman, Operations Manager of the Museum. “The

Museum offers the choice of several galleries, or the entire Museum as available space to hold your

ceremony, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner or wedding reception!”

While there, engaged couples can enjoy food tastings and door prizes throughout the day, and brides can register for Grand Prize Drawings including, as a First Prize: a three-hour bridal shower or rehearsal dinner event space rental of the museum’s Hall of Fame Gallery for up to 125 guests. As a second prize, the Residence Inn by Marriott Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Paint and Sip, Violets of Saratoga, Salt & Char, and Morrissey’s at the Adelphi Hotel will sponsor a “Downtown Saratoga Experience” for the bride and four of her friends.

“We’re thrilled to once again present A Bridle Affair and feature this premiere event space,” said Fran

Dingeman, owner of Network Saratoga. “The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame provides a

beautiful setting for this year’s select group of wedding professionals who will be available to offer the

expertise and provide the services that engaged couples are looking for. This wedding show is truly a

one-of-a-kind experience!”

Engaged couples can register for A Bridle Affair Wedding Event online. For more information call (518) 365-3459.