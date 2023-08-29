HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement and emergency crews are responding to a train vs. vehicle accident in the Town of Halfmoon.

State Police say the crash occurred on a privately owned access road off the Hudson River Road. The operator of the vehicle was transported to the Albany Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but no one else was injured in the crash.

The Canadian Rail trail is obstructing the railroad crossings on Lower Newton Road and Brookwood Road. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.

