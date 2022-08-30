SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge is sponsoring a fundraiser in support of the Saratoga County Emergency Medical Services Council. Donations from the fundraiser are going towards advertising costs for the EMS council.

PulsePoint is an app that allows citizens to receive CPR alerts of nearby cardiac arrests and location of nearest AEDs. Elks Lodge is seeking donations to help the non profit fund its advertising for life saving apps like PulsePoint. Donations would aid in printing information handouts about these apps that can be shared with CPR classes, schools and community organizations.

If you would like to support the EMS council, you can mail in your donation or drop it off at the Elks Lodge. Donations may be made by cash or check payable to the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge No. 1403. Make sure to include attention EMS fundraiser on all checks.

Saratoga EMS Council Community Programs