MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ten new electric vehicle chargers are available in the parking lot of Milton Town Hall. Town hall is located at 503 Geyser Rd.

Drivers will pay 15 cents per kilowatt. Town officials said they are trying to make it easier for community members to buy electric vehicles as they deal with high gas prices and climate change concerns.

The town is planning to install 15 additional chargers at town parks, the park and ride lot, and the community center.