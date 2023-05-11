ECO Shaw in Saratoga County with Turkey taken illegally one day before the start of hunting season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County resident was issued tickets for hunting a turkey one day before the spring turkey season opened. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, ECO Shaw received an anonymous tip from someone who heard a single shot on April 30.

The complainant say they witnessed their neighbor run into a wooded area with a large bag. ECO Shaw located and interviewed the suspected hunter. The hunter claimed he was “too anxious” for turkey hunting season to begin and admitted to shooting the bird.

DEC Dispatch confirmed that the hunter had yet to purchase his turkey privileges. The hunter also used a rifle that is illegal for turkey hunting. Tickets were issued for hunting out of season, hunting without a turkey privilege, and taking a turkey with a rifle. The bird was seized as evidence.