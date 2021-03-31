Easter Bunny visits readers at Mechanicville Public Library

Saratoga County

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Easter Bunny surprised visitors at Mechanicville Public Library during their weekly event “Storytime with Miss Kate.” The iconic bunny brought candy and left the young readers speechless as he hopped around the library.

The weekly event hosted by Librarian Kate Federiconi has become a tradition.

Each week she picks a different theme for the books and this week she picked Easter stories to mark the upcoming holiday.

“One of the reasons I really like doing this story time is because I was always read out loud to when I was a kid and I think it’s really important for kids to have that experience growing up,” she said.

“Storytime with Miss Kate” takes place every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. The limit for guests is 10 spots and you have to reserve a spot before you can attend.

