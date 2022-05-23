SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Automobile Museum is holding an early screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” on May 26. The screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Tom Cruise stars alongside Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller in the upcoming movie, “Top Gun: Maverick”. In 1986, Tom Cruise first appeared as Pete Mitchell “Maverick” in “Top Gun”. “Top Gun: Maverick” follows Mitchell as he pushes the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodges the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Tickets will be handed out in the lobby at Bow Tie Cinema on the evening of the event. The private screening will be shown in theater three and tickets are $14 per person.