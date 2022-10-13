MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ kicked off the 2022 Capital Region Toys for Tots program on Tuesday, by donating $25,000 from its local and regional franchisees. The company has been donating to the program for the past 14 years and reaches a $400,000 milestone with this year’s contribution.

The 2022 campaign will take place at around 400 locations across the Capital Region including more than 100 local and regional Dunkin’ restaurants, which will serve as drop-off points for guests wishing to donate new, unwrapped toys.

“Dunkin’ is honored to contribute to the efforts of the Marines and congratulates them on the 75th anniversary of their signature holiday initiative,” said Capital Region Dunkin’ franchisee Natasha Teixeira. “Bringing joy to children in need is a goal Dunkin’ strives to accomplish throughout the year and especially during the holiday season. Working alongside these dedicated volunteers and partner organizations is an extraordinary example of the season of giving.”

Capital Region Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps Reserve will work with more than 250 community agencies statewide to serve more than 200,000 children this holiday season.

“We are grateful to Dunkin’ and our many community partners for their support this holiday season,” said Marine Gunnery Sgt. (Ret.) Albert Roman, local coordinator of the Capital Region’s Toys for Tots campaign. “The enormous generosity of the Capital Region community, Dunkin’, and numerous other local companies and organizations will help bring new toys to thousands of children in New York this holiday season.”

Clifton Park & Halfmoon EMS and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department also provide support for the Toys for Tots campaign. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo will host the ninth annual Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department Convoy for Tots on Sunday, November 13 to benefit Capital Region Toys for Tots.

Capital Region Toys for Tots serves 14 counties across upstate New York:

Albany

Broome

Clinton

Essex

Fulton

Franklin

Hamilton

Montgomery

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Washington

Warren

The holiday campaign runs annually from October 1 through December 23. If you have trouble finding a drop-off location near you, toys can also be donated online.