CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Druthers officially opened its new location in Clifton Park on Wednesday. The company broke ground in November with the hopes of opening in August but faced delays due to construction and getting a liquor license.

The brewery started offering takeout last week. Restaurant leaders said they are excited about what they are bringing to Clifton Park.

“Clifton Park is a great town, but it doesn’t have something outdoors like this that you can do all year,” waitress Lyzzi Yaeger said. “This is definitely going to bring in a huge crowd, and with more space, you can bring more people, and more people will want to come and enjoy it.”

“I feel what we bring to the area is not only good service and good food, but a buzz in the community that other Druthers have done in other locations, and I think this one will be the hub of Clifton Park going forward,” manager Michael Grecco said.

Druthers has three other locations in Albany, Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. The Clifton Park location is at the corner of Maxwell and Southside Drive.