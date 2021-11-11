Druthers Brewing Company opening new location in Clifton Park

Saratoga County

by: Sara Rizzo

A rendering of the new Druthers location in Clifton Park (Druthers Brewing Company)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Druthers Brewing Company has announced it is opening a new location in Clifton Park. The company said it broke ground on the new 5-acre space in a Facebook post on November 10.

The new brewery will be at the corner of Maxwell and Southside Drive, which will be across the street from the new Town Center Park. The company is planning on opening in summer 2022.

Check out the renderings of the new space:

Druthers currently has locations in Albany, Schenectady and Saratoga Springs.

