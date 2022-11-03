BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Troy D. Cassell, Jr., of Schuylerville, NY, was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in a state correctional facility for a crash that occurred on September 12, 2021. On that date, Cassell, Jr. was driving impaired with a suspended license with a six-year-old child in the backseat and crashed into a ditch in the Town of Saratoga.

A Saratoga County jury found Troy D. Cassell Jr., 39, guilty of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a class E felony, along with three misdemeanor crimes of driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a child. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Shawn Lescault, who was assisted by Assistant District Attorneys Ryan Murphy and Kayla Potter.