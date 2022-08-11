SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car. A Saratoga County jury found Troy D. Cassell Jr., 39, guilty of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a class E felony, along with three misdemeanor crimes of driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The conviction stems from a Sept. 12, 2021 incident in which Cassell was found to have been driving with a suspended license. A six-year-old child was in the back seat when Cassell lost control of the car and crashed into an embankment on Route 29 near Schuyler Farms in the town of Saratoga. Police found the car flipped over in a ditch.

Cassell was interviewed at the scene and showed significant signs of drug impairment. He failed several field sobriety tests as well, before being taken into custody. The child was treated by Cambridge Valley EMS and released to relatives on scene.

“We are pleased the jury recognized and held the defendant accountable for the grave danger he placed the child victim in as a result of his choice to operate a vehicle while impaired by drugs,” said Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen in a statement. Heggen announced the conviction Wednesday and praised the work of New York State Trooper Daniel Beaudoin and Drug Recognition Expert, New York State Police Sergeant Michael Tromblee.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to apprehend and prosecute those who choose to drive while under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” Heggen said. “Fortunately the child victim escaped the crash without any significant injuries.”

The conviction came after a week-long trial before Saratoga County Court Judge James A. Murphy, III. Cassell is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 3.