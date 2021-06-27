Drowning death by Rockwell Falls near Lake Luzerne

Saratoga County

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports the drowning of Will Bennett, 46, of Lake Luzerne, who perished after jumping off rocks and into the Hudson River.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received reports that a man near the Rockwell Street Bridge, later identified as Bennett, was in distress in the water. Deputies and several local emergency crews responded to the scene to render aid after the man allegedly jumped from rock ledges beneath the bridge.

Bystanders also tried and failed to rescue Bennett. Fire departments from Corinth, South Glens Falls, and Hadley-Luzerne all responded alongside forest rangers and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to help in the search and recovery.

The bridge is located over the Hudson in between Lake Luzerne and the Sacandaga River.

