GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a “Buckle Up New York” checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.

Police said 46 tickets were issued during the event. Eight of the tickets were for seatbelt violations and two were child restraint violations. During the event, State Police educated multiple families on child passenger safety and how to properly install child restraints.

Anyone with questions about child restraints can contact the Troop G traffic division at GTraffic@troopers.ny.gov.