BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Ballston Spa on Wednesday. Gary Lucas was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

Police said Lucas, 37, was traveling on Route 50 in Ballston Spa when he struck Meredith Hamilton, 47, who was in the area of the crosswalk at the intersection of Brookline Road. The Ballston Spa woman died at the scene.

Police do not believe Lucas was impaired at the time of the crash. He was arraigned and sent to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or a $500,000 partially secured bond.