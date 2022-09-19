Editor’s note: This article previously stated the incorrect bus number for the Dolphin Bus. It has been updated to reflect that.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some students in Ballston Spa won’t be able to take the bus to or from school on Monday. District officials said three bus routes cannot be covered on September 19, including No. 387 (Dolphin), No. 394 (Seahorse), and No. 332 (Mouse) for High/Middle School and Elementary School students.

If you cannot transport your child to school, officials ask you to notify their school office so arrangements can be made for their instructional plan for the day.

School offices:

The district said they will make every effort to notify parents and caregivers the night before when they know bus routes will not be covered. Bus driver shortages have been a persistent problem statewide since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, with nearly 74% of superintendents ranking the shortage as their number one concern in terms of staffing.