BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa woman, who fatally hit a pedestrian in March 2022, was sentenced to jail time. Adrianne Liedel, 21, hit two pedestrians with her car while on Hop City Road in Ballston Spa last March.

Police said she was impaired by cannabis when the crash happened. Harold Townsend, 72, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Janet Townsend, 71, of Ballston, was seriously injured in the crash.

Liedel will spend one to three years in prison.