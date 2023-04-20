CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unnamed driver is recovering at Albany Medical Center after they were hit head-on by a Jeep on Route 9N in Corinth Wednesday morning. It was no ordinary crash, however.

The Jeep was being towed by a motorhome, south on 9N before the crash. Around 11 a.m., it broke free, crossed into oncoming traffic, and slammed into a car coming the other direction.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital. They were not publicly identified, and there has been no update on their wellbeing.

The wreck is under investigation by the Saratoga County Collision Reconstruction unit. As of Thursday morning, no charges had been filed against anyone involved.