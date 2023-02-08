Saratoga Comic Con will take place on May 6 & 7 at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an announcement on social media, Stephanie Nadolyn has been announced as a celebrity guest for the Saratoga Springs Comic Con. Nadolny has worked as a voice actress for over 33 years but is most known for voicing Goku, the protagonist of the Dragon Ball series, and the child version of Gohan in Dragon Ball Z and Dragonball GT.

Nadolny has reprised both roles in Dragon Ball video games and media and has also voiced other characters in the shows. Most recently, Nadolny has served as a voice actress for K.O. from OK K.O! Let’s Be Heroes.

The Saratoga Springs Comic Con is scheduled for May 6 and 7 at the Saratoga Springs City Center. Tickets can be found here.