WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dragon Boat Festival is set to return to Waterford on August 6. Organizers are encouraging organizations, businesses, and others to register a team and take part in the competition on Waterford Harbor.

The Dragon Boat Festival is a day full of dragon boat racing, friendly competition, and awards. Waterford hosts this event to benefit Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer.

“We are thrilled to be hosting dragon boats in Waterford again this year, It’s a really powerful event, emotionally and physically. The day starts with a ceremony to recognize those who have battled breast cancer and continues with a great display of boat races. It’s really fun to watch, and even more fun to participate,” said Town Supervisor Jack Lawler.

According to Waterford officials, a dragon boat is a 42-foot lightweight boat powered by up to 20 paddlers and one drummer. Dragon boats originated in China and have been popularized throughout the world. During the festival, teams of paddlers will race one another in a tournament style competition. Each team has a practice session with a professional coach.

Races will begin at 10 a.m., and are anticipated to end at 3:30 p.m. Team registration will open at 8 a.m. Paddlers should also be available the evening of August 5 for a practice session.

No experience is necessary and anyone can register. Three sponsorship levels are available. Limited pre-sponsored boats are open for non-profit organizations. You can register a team on the Waterford website.