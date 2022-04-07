SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works announced that Commissioner Anthony “Skip” Scirocco has passed away at the age of 74. Scirocco passed on Wednesday, April 6, while surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.
The Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works said the following on the death of their commissioner:
The lifelong Saratogian passionately served the City he loved professionally as the animal control officer, an elected Saratoga County Supervisor (1998-2005), and the Commissioner of Public Works (2008-2022). Skip loved his work and serving the people of Saratoga Springs, and was especially proud of his time in DPW where he oversaw over $70 million of capital investment into the City’s infrastructure during his time in office. Another one of his passions was music, and he loved being Skippy of the local band Skippy and the Pistons.Saratoga Springs DPW