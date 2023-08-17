MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Double M Haunted Hayrides in Malta is holding its first-ever “Scare Camp” on Saturday, August 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop lets people try out their scaring skills.

“We know people love being scared, but we also know how fun it is to be the people doing the scaring,” said owner Leo Martin. “We thought it would be a cool experience to let people come out and learn how to be a scare actor.”

Attendees will be learning from Double M’s seasoned actors and staff. The workshop includes haunting tips, how to develop a character, and live practice inside one of the haunted houses.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun with this,” said Martin. “We are excited to share what we do, spend the afternoon with fellow horror and Halloween enthusiasts, and hopefully even find some new scare actors to join our scream team.”

Double M is located at 678 Route 67. The free workshop is for ages 16 and up. You can sign up to participate on the Double M website.

Opening night for Double M Haunted Hayrides is set for September 23. You can already buy tickets on the Double M website.