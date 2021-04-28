DOT worker in critical condition after work zone crash

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Department of Transportation (DOT) worker is in critical condition and another has been injured following a motor vehicle accident on I-87 in the Town of Malta. Alexander Marin, 56, of Ballston Spa was struck by a vehicle while on foot and had to be transported to Albany Medical Center.

Police believe an 84-year-old driver was travelling through the work zone on April 27 when he collided with another vehicle, over-corrected, and struck Marin. Police say the 84-year-old’s vehicle then hit an occupied attenuator truck and an occupied pickup truck, causing non-life threatening injuries to Aaron T. Gagliardi, 33, who is also a DOT employee.

State Police say the 84-year-old also sustained minor injuries during the crash.

The accident is still under investigation and no criminal charges have been lodged at this time.

The Thruway Authority also posted a video of an unrelated work zone crash on Wednesday, where a car struck a DOT vehicle seconds after a DOT worker had been working on foot in the roadway.